UPDATE, with video Oprah Winfrey’s Time’s Up gathering of prominent Hollywood women – including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Kathleen Kennedy and Natalie Portman, among others – on CBS Sunday Morning today seemed to agree on more than just the general need for Hollywood’s harassment reckoning.

They also agreed with Dylan Farrow. (Watch the segment below.)

In the segment, taped early last week in Pasadena following the Golden Globes and airing this morning, Winfrey asked, “Did you all see on Golden Globes that Sunday – Dylan Farrow tweeted about Time’s Up saying that when she came forward about her alleged abuser – Woody Allen – four years ago that she thought his time was up. I think he was getting the same award that I received and she says she thought his time was up and but it wasn’t. And she asked: Is time really up now? What would you wanna say to her?”

“I hope so,” said Rhimes. “You know, I’ll be honest. I don’t know about anybody else, but I hope so.”

“I’d like to believe that time’s up for silence,” said Lucasfilm president Kennedy.

“Yeah,” said Witherspoon.

“We can start there,” continued Kennedy.

“The time’s up for, for disbelief,” said entertainment attorney Nina Shaw.

The Farrow part of the discussion concluded with Winfrey narrating, “It should be noted that Allen has denied Dylan’s allegations and, following two investigations, no charges have ever been filed against him. Still, the larger issues remain.”

Other powerful moments during the segment came when Reese Witherspoon and America Ferrera spoke of their own assaults, Witherspoon at age 16 and Ferrera at 9.

“I posted vaguely about an incident of when I was nine years old being assaulted,” Ferrera said, “by a man who I was then sort of forced to see afterwards for a long time. And what struck me about my experience was his, his certainty that I would be silent. And he was right. He was right for 24 years.”

At another point in the interview, Winfrey asked whether “once somebody’s been accused of sexual harassment and loses their job, should they ever work again?”

“I’m not here to make that decision,” said Witherspoon, prompting laughter.

Said Rhimes, “This conversation, by the way, has caused a lot of arguments for me at dinner parties. There have been a lot of shouting across a lotta tables about this because some people really feel like, no, that’s it, that’s it for them, and some people feel like they’re not so sure. I mean, I was raised in a world in which I believe that there has to be a belief that people can grow, change and learn and know better.

“I mean, not if you’ve committed a crime. I feel like you need to go pay, do your time for your crime, but I do believe people have to be able to grow, change and learn from their mistakes. At a certain point, there has to be room for reconciliation in a world, in a weird way. But a lotta people don’t think that right now, and a lotta women have the right to not feel that right now.”

Said Black-ish star Tracie Ellis Ross later, “I think the one thing I would say is, like, everybody’s gotta do some listening.”

Watch the segment here: