CBS has greenlighted another multi-camera comedy pilot, an untitled half-hour from The Late Late Show with James Corden and Drop the Mic executive producer Ben Winston and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Tim McAuliffe (The Last Man on Earth) and Austen Earl (9JKL), the project centers on a young married couple whose evenings have become comfortable and routine. Their lives are completely upended when a young musician moves into their spare bedroom and brings with him the complications of being an up-and-coming mega pop star — sometimes even the paparazzi.

McAuliffe and Earl executive produce with Winston via Fulwell 73 and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry.

Despite CBS’ success with the single-camera Young Sheldon, the biggest new comedy hit of the season, and the fact that three of the network’s four freshman comedy series this year are single-camera, CBS has ordered only multi-camera pilots so far this season — six pilots, plus the 13-episode Murphy Brown revival.

