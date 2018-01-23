CBS kicked off its pilot-greenlight process with nods to projects from outside studios that had big commitments. That includes Warner Bros. TV’s comedy I Mom So Hard, which had a pilot production commitment, and drama Murder, which was a put pilot. They are joined by Sony Pictures TV’s comedy History of Them, which had a pilot production commitment and already had been casting.

While History of Them was a co-production with CBS TV Studios from the pitch sale, I Mom So Hard and Murder originally were announced as WBTV productions. Now the pilots will be official co-productions between WBTV and CBS TV Studios, the first time that has been done on WBTV projects at the pilot stage.

The multi-camera I Mom So Hard, from former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader and Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars), is based on the popular web series #imomsohard whose creators/stars Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley also will topline the CBS adaptation.

Written by Nader and co-written by Hensley and Smedley, I Mom So Hard focuses on two moms (Hensley, Smedley) who show how their friendship gets them through being wives and mothers.

Nader executive produces alongside Thomas via his Spondoolie Productions banner and his frequent collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge.

The #imomsohard web series went viral shortly after it launched in 2016, with over 5 million views on YouTube to date. On Facebook, the series has amassed more than 100 million views.

Related 2018 CBS Pilots

CBS

Murder, from producer Dan Lin, is based on the BBC miniseries. Written by Amanda Green (Lethal Weapon), the investigative drama explores crime through the unique and often-conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true-crime documentary, the series invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves.

Lin Pictures’ Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon, Stephen King’s It) executive produces with Green; Lindsey Liberatore co-exec produces.