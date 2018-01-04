CBS News has cut ties with political director Steve Chaggaris amid allegations of “inappropriate behavior”, Deadline has confirmed.

“In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated. As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately.” the network said in a statement.

Chaggaris, a veteran CBS News employee, most recently was charged with overseeing coverage of the Trump administration and also appeared on various CBS News programs.

Chaggaris’ dismissal comes on the heels of the November firing of CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose amid sexual harassment allegations brought to light by a Washington Post report in which eight women accused Rose of “unwanted sexual advances.”

Chaggaris’ bio has been removed from the CBS News press site.

There’s no immediate word on a replacement for Chaggaris, whose dismissal was first reported by CNN.