CBS’ trio of drama procedurals took the top three spots for the night in preliminary Live+same day ratings. MacGyver (1.0 rating in adults 18-49, 7.7 million total viewers) and Hawaii Five-0 (1.0, 9.1 million) — both steady with last week — were tied for No.1 in 18-49 while Blue Bloods (0.9, down a tenth, 9.4 million) delivered Friday’s largest audience. CBS easily won the night in both measures.

CBS’ dominance in Live+same audience for scripted programming was so staggering on the night, Hawaii and Blue Bloods tripled the viewership of their competitors, with NBC’s Blindspot the only non-CBS scripted series to draw more than 3 million viewers (3.6 million).

NBC’s Blindspot (0.7 in 18-49) held steady with last week, as did Taken (0.5, 3 million), which matched its low Season 2 premiere rating. ABC’s Agents of SHIELD (0.6, 2.4 million) also was steady in the demo. All three dramas rely heavily on DVR and on-demand viewing for the bulk of their viewership.

More encouraging news for new Fox procedural 9-1-1, recently given an early Season 2 renewal. A rerun of the Wednesday episode drew a respectable 0.6 in 18-49 last night following Hell’s Kitchen (0.9), which slipped -0.2 from last week’s season high in 18-49.

The CW also did well with a rerun of its breakout new drama Black Lightning (0.3, 1.05 million), which doubled the viewership of a new Crazy Ex-Girlfriend last week.