CBS Television Distribution has acquired digital multicast rights for all 11 seasons of The Carol Burnett Show.

The pact includes over 276 hours of the classic comedy showcase – many episodes of which have never been seen beyond their original broadcast.

The iconic show, which starred Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Waggoner, Tim Conway and the late Harvey Korman, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a two-hour network special that was shot on the show’s original Stage 33 at CBS Television City.

The Carol Burnett Show premiered on Monday, September 11, 1967 and consistently ranked among the very top shows on television through its 11-year run.

“I’m thrilled to be back home at CBS, and I’m so happy that future generations will be able to see and enjoy the fun we had in those 11 wonderful years,” Burnett said.

“Carol Burnett is one of the very finest comedic performers in the history of television,” said Paul Franklin, President of CTD. “Acquiring digital rights to her library allows us to not only ensure that the show’s legacy is protected, but that her genius is also shared with audiences for years to come.”