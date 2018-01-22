CBS Corp and Sony Interactive Entertainment have reached an agreement for continued coverage of CBS-owned stations and affiliates on the PlayStation Vue streaming television service.

The deal, announced this morning, also includes Showtime, CBS Sports Network, CBSN and Pop.

“The renewal of the agreement for various CBS networks enables us to continue to bring CBS’ world-class content to the audiences we share,” said Ray Hopkins, president of television networks distribution for CBS.

The agreement includes stations in New York (WCBS), Los Angeles (KCBS), Chicago (WBBM), Philadelphia (KYW), Dallas (KTVT), San Francisco (KPIX), Boston (WBZ), Detroit (WWJ), Minneapolis (WCCO), Miami (WFOR), Denver (KCNC), Sacramento (KOVR), Pittsburgh (KDKA) and Baltimore (WJZ).