EXCLUSIVE: Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Josh Varney and Kate Buckley’s management and production company, 42, has brought Cathy King into the fray as Literary Manager and Partner. Formerly at London’s Independent Talent Group, the respected King will continue to work with a high-profile client list at 42 that includes such names as Julian Fellowes, Abi Morgan, Chris Chibnall, Amanda Coe, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong, Philippa Lowthorpe, Toby Whithouse, Hettie Macdonald and more.

42, which has offices in London and LA, has continued to expand since it was established in 2013 by producers Aitken and Pugh, and managers Buckley and Varney. The latter says today, “Cathy has an unparalleled reputation and taste, and is a passionate, world class representative. We could not be more excited about continuing to build our clients’ careers and 42 as a company with her here.”

King calls the start of a new chapter at 42 “exhilarating” and adds, “At a time when the creative landscape is evolving at an unprecedented speed, it’s thrilling to be navigating the myriad of opportunities within such an innovative, dynamic and focused team.”

The busy firm is currently in pre-production on Jerusalem, a six-part drama for Channel 4, written by Bash Doran; and is in production on Watership Down, the four-part animated adaptation of Richard Adams’ classic, written by Tom Bidwell, and starring James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Ben Kingsley, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Arterton and Olivia Colman for the BBC and Netflix.

42 is also in development on other series with UK and U.S. broadcasters and has an output deal with ITV Studios Global Entertainment in the UK and a first-look arrangement with ITV Studios in the U.S.

On the feature side, films currently in post-production include André Øvredal’s fantasy adventure Mortal; The Titan with Sam Worthington and Taylor Schilling; and In Darkness starring Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein.

The company’s talent roster covers actors, directors and writers including Michael Caine, Nicholas Hoult, Rhys Ifans, Rupert Friend, Jonny Lee Miller, Paul Anderson, Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Ed Skrein, Claire Denis, William Monahan, Jay Basu, Peter Baynham, Peter Cattaneo, Eran Creevy, Sarah Dollard, Terry George, Tom Harper, Neil Marshall, William Monahan, Lynne Ramsay and Peter Webber.