Cate Blanchett has been named Jury President of the Festival de Cannes 2018.

It was announced today that the Academy Award-winning actress Blanchett will take the seat of jury president at the 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes. She follows last year’s president, Pedro Almodóvar whose jury awarded the Palme d’or to The Square by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund.

“I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the Gala-sphere and in Competition,” she said in a statement, “but never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbours.”

“She adds, “I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year’s jury. This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave.”

Pierre Lescure, Festival de Cannes President and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, said,”We are delighted to welcome such a rare and unique artist whose talent and convictions enrich both screen and stage. Our conversations from this autumn tell us she will be a committed President, a passionate woman and a big-hearted spectator.”

Blanchett is a two-time Academy Award winner, earning trophies for her role in Blue Jasmine as well as The Aviator. She was recently seen in Thor: Ragnarok and can be seen in the upcoming Ocean’s 8, the all-female spin-off of Ocean’s 11.

The Festival de Cannes 2018 will take place from May 8-19.