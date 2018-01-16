Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with a creative force behind another one of its popular comedy series, Catastrophe co-creator and star Sharon Horgan. In addition to the overall deal for Horgan, Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with Horgan and and Clelia Mountford’s UK-based Merman. The pact gives the studio first-look rights to Merman concepts to which Horgan is attached and remake rights to Merman-produced television series.

Horgan’s longtime TV collaborator, producer Aaron Kaplan and his Kapital Entertainment, will be a partner on all content coming out the deal.

“Sharon Horgan is one of the sharpest and most engaging actresses, writers, and directors working in television today. We are thrilled she is expanding her collaboration with us at Amazon to create new groundbreaking content,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. “Her strong creative voice and storytelling sensibility have resonated with audiences globally and will make for outstanding shows for our Prime members.”

Amazon Studios

Horgan is the co-creator of critically praised Catastrophe, which she co-writes and co-stars with Rob Delaney, and which earned the duo an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The series airs on Channel 4 in the U.K. and is carried by Amazon in the U.S. Horgan is also the creator and executive producer of HBO’s Divorce, which hails from Merman and Kapital, and co-creator of Motherland for BBC Two.

Merman’s other recent projects include Bliss for Sky Atlantic starring Heather Graham and Stephen Mangan, one-off special The Circuit for Channel 4 and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret for IFC which stars Horgan along with David Cross, Will Arnett, Jack McBrayer and Blake Harrison, among others.

In 2017, Merman opened offices in LA and NYC, alongside a branded entertainment division, headed by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated producer Kira Carstensen and advertising veteran Jeremy Rainbird.

“Amazon is at the forefront of groundbreaking television and Merman is delighted to be part of their remit to create unique content,” said Horgan and Mountford. “The team at Amazon have supported us since the inception of Catastrophe and we are thrilled to be working together. Also all the free books and stuff is great.”

Amazon Studios also has under overall deals the creators of its Golden Globe-winning comedy series Transparent, Jill Soloway, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Horgan is repped by WME and United Agents.