Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as the Republican National Committee’s finance chairman, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has announced.

“Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee Finance Chair,” McDaniel said in a statement. The Las Vegas Wynn Resorts casino billionaire – selected by President Donald Trump to the finance chairmanship – was the subject of a Wall Street Journal expose Friday in which he was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous female employees.

Wynn has denied the allegations, calling them “preposterous.”

Yesterday, Fox News confirmed that Wynn would no longer make appearances on its The Wise Guys program. “We will not be booking Steve Wynn on any potential future installments of ‘The Wise Guys,’ if it moves forward beyond a one-off special,” Fox said in a statement.

The WSJ report, based on dozens of interviews, included allegations that the 76-year-old Wynn harassed massage therapists he employed and forced one resort staff member to have sex with him.

Wynn released a statement to the press Friday saying, in part, “The instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit.”