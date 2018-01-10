The Cinema Audio Society is out with its nominees for the 54th annual CAS Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievement in film and TV sound mixing for 2017. The hardware will be presented February 24 during a ceremony at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza.
The Motion Picture – Live Action category will be a battle among the teams behind Baby Driver, Dunkirk, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Shape of Water and Wonder Woman. On the toon front, the Cars 3 mixers will go up against Coco, Despicable Me 3, Ferdinand and The Lego Batman Movie.
Looking at the small screen, episodes of Big Little Lies, Black Mirror, Fargo, Sherlock and Twin Peaks will fight it out in the Television Movie or Miniseries category. Vying for the TV Series – One Hour prize are episodes of Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale. Earning noms for Television Series – Half-Hour are Ballers, Black-ish, Modern Family, Silicon Valley and Veep
Final balloting starts February 1 and will continue until 5 PM PT on February 14.
The guild also will present its highest honor, the CAS Career Achievement Award, to re-recording mixer Anna Behlmer, a 10-time Oscar nominee for such films as Star Trek, War of the Worlds, L.A. Confidential and Braveheart. The CAS Filmmaker Award will go to Joe Wright, and the Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound will be presented to Tomlinson Holman.
“The CAS would like to congratulate all our nominees for their fine work in 2017,” CAS president Mark Ulano said. “The standard of excellence from our creative community is on display for all to hear and we are delighted to be blessed with this year’s wealth of wonderful work.
Here is the full list of nominees for the the 54th annual CAS Awards:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Baby Driver
Production Mixer – Mary H. Ellis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Julian Slater, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins, CAS
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
Dunkirk
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Parker
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
The Shape of Water
Production Mixer – Glen Gauthier
Re-recording Mixer – Christian T. Cooke, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brad Zoern, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS
Wonder Woman
Production Mixer – Chris Munro, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Nick Kray
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Cars 3
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Meyers
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
Coco
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
Despicable Me 3
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Nielson
Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Ferdinand
Original Dialogue Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
The Lego Batman Movie
Original Dialogue Mixer – Jason Oliver
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer – Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer – Lisa Simpson
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Production Mixer – Gabriel Monts
Re-recording Mixer – Kent Sparling
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Zach Martin
Scoring Mixer – Jeff Beal
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – William Miller
ADR Mixer – Adam Mendez, CAS
Gaga: Five Feet Two
Re-recording Mixer – Jonathan Wales, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason Dotts
Jane
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire
Long Strange Trip
Production Mixer – David Silberberg
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas
Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
Big Little Lies: Episode 7 ‘You Get What You Need’
Production Mixer – Brendan Beebe, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gavin Fernandes, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Louis Gignac
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer – Will Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman
Fargo: Year 3 Episode 4 ‘The Narrow Escape Problem’
Production Mixer – Michael Playfair, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kirk Lynds, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Lee
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Production Mixer –John Mooney, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS
Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt
Twin Peaks – Part 8 ‘Gotta Light?’
Production Mixer – Douglas Axtell
Re-recording Mixer –Dean Hurley
Re-recording Mixer – Ron Eng
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Better Call Saul: Lantern
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres, CAS
Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
Stranger Things: Chapter 8 “The Mind Flayer”
Production Mixer – Michael P. Clark, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett
Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins
ADR Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS
Foley Mixer – Anthony Zeller, CAS
The Crown: Misadventure
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
The Handmaid’s Tale: Episode #1 ‘Offred’
Production Mixer – John J. Thomson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski|
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Foley Mixer – Don White
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
Ballers: Yay Area
Production Mixer – Scott Harber, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Richard Weingart, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Colomby, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mitch Dorf
blackish: Juneteenth, The Musical
Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple
Modern Family: Lake Life
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
Silicon Valley: Episode 9 ‘Hooli-Con’
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
Veep: Omaha
Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
American Experience: The Great War – Part 3
Production Mixer – John Jenkins
Re-Recording Mixer – Ken Hahn
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Oman)
Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS
Deadliest Catch: Last Damn Arctic Storm
Re-Recording Mixer – John Warrin
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Who Killed Tupac? Episode 101: Murder in Vegas
Production Mixer – Steve Birchmeier
Re-Recording Mixer – John Reese
NOMINATIONS FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCT — PRODUCTION
DPA: DPA Slim
Lectrosonics: Duet Digital Wireless Monitor System
Sonosax: SX-R4+
Sound Devices: Mix Pre- 10T Recorder
Zaxcom: ZMT3-Phantom
NOMINATIONS FOR OUTSTANDING PRODUCT — POST PRODUCTION
Dolby: Dolby Atmos Content Creation Tools
FabFilter: Pro Q2 Equalizer
Exponential Audio: R4 Reverb
iZotope, Inc.: RX 6 Advanced
Todd-AO: Absentia DX