Hulu has given a pilot order to half-hour Search and Destroy, from Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein and Annapurna Television.

Written and to be directed by Brownstein, Search and Destroy is loosely based on her best-selling memoir Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl, as well as her experiences as a young musician growing up in the Pacific Northwest during the underground feminist punk-rock movement in the 1990s. It’s described as a show about a young woman, a band, and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise.

Hulu

Brownstein executive produces alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug.

Brownstein is a Peabody Award winner and four-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for IFC’s Portlandia. The sketch series, which she co-created with Fred Armisen and in which she also stars and occasionally directs, will be returning later this year for its eighth and final season. At Hulu, she has directed episodes of dark comedy Casual and will make her feature directorial debut with the upcoming Fairy Godmother for MGM.

Brownstein is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.