Filmmaking is a dream for many, but for Scream: The TV Series actress Carlson Young, that idea took on a whole new meaning. Making her filmmaking debut with the Sundance-premiering horror/fantasy short The Blazing World, Young was inspired by “off-putting and strange” imagery that came to her in recurring dreams in the wee hours of the night, while shooting in Louisiana.

Loosely based on the filmmaker’s experiences, the short’s protagonist Margaret (Young) has been plagued with strange dreams since she was a little girl. When a mysterious man with a map visits her one night, she decides to give in to the incessant calls of The Blazing World.

“I got in the habit of writing down my dreams, and I kept seeing really strange things,” Young recalled, discussing the film’s genesis with Deadline. “I was very visually inspired by that sort of subconscious dreamscape.”

With a feature-length script of The Blazing World in hand, Young intends to press forward and keep on making her own opportunities. “I was like, ‘I can’t wait for my acting career to be in a place to where people will take me seriously as a director,'” Young said. “So I think I just need to do it now.”

