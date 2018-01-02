The Capri, Hollywood – The International Film festival in Italy wrapped its latest edition by naming Universal’s Get Out its best picture of 2017. The list from the fest jury featured three wins apiece from Focus Features’ Darkest Hour (Valerio Bonelli for editing, makeup and hairstyling, and Dario Marianelli’s original score) and Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (best actress for Francis McDormand, supporting actor for Sam Rockwell and Martin McDonagh’s original screenplay).
Christopher Nolan was named best director for Warner Bros’ Dunkirk, and James Franco was voted best actor for A24’s The Disaster Artist, which also won adapted screenplay. Disney/Pixar’s Coco joined Disaster Artist with two wins, including for animated feature and for Michael Giacchino, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s song “Remember Me.”
Here’s the group’s full list of winners:
Best Picture
Get Out
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Best Actor
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Melissa Leo, Novitiate
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Disaster Artist
Best Original Screenplay
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Movie
Coco
Best Documentary Feature
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Best Foreign Language Film
Foxtrot (Israel)
Best Cinematography
Hostiles
Best Film Editing
Darkest Hour
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Best Production Design
Blade Runner 2049
Best Original Song
“Remember Me,” Coco
Best Original Score
Darkest Hour
Best Sound Editing / Best Sound Mixing
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Best Visual Effects
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Ensemble Cast
The Leisure Seeker
Career Achievement Award
James Ivory