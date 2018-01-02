The Capri, Hollywood – The International Film festival in Italy wrapped its latest edition by naming Universal’s Get Out its best picture of 2017. The list from the fest jury featured three wins apiece from Focus Features’ Darkest Hour (Valerio Bonelli for editing, makeup and hairstyling, and Dario Marianelli’s original score) and Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (best actress for Francis McDormand, supporting actor for Sam Rockwell and Martin McDonagh’s original screenplay).

Christopher Nolan was named best director for Warner Bros’ Dunkirk, and James Franco was voted best actor for A24’s The Disaster Artist, which also won adapted screenplay. Disney/Pixar’s Coco joined Disaster Artist with two wins, including for animated feature and for Michael Giacchino, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s song “Remember Me.”

Here’s the group’s full list of winners:

Best Picture

Get Out

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Best Actor

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Melissa Leo, Novitiate

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Disaster Artist

Best Original Screenplay

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Movie

Coco

Best Documentary Feature

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Best Foreign Language Film

Foxtrot (Israel)

Best Cinematography

Hostiles

Best Film Editing

Darkest Hour

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Best Production Design

Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Song

“Remember Me,” Coco

Best Original Score

Darkest Hour

Best Sound Editing / Best Sound Mixing

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Best Visual Effects

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Ensemble Cast

The Leisure Seeker

Career Achievement Award

James Ivory