Peter Wyngarde, star of British TV series including Department S and the 1980 Flash Gordon film, has died aged 90. Wyngarde, who also had roles in Doctor Who, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes and The Saint, died at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London. Thomas Bowington, his agent and manager, told the Guardian: “He was one of the most unique, original and creative actors that I have ever seen. As a man, there were few things in life he didn’t know I sometimes nicknamed him ‘the King’ because he simply knew everything. He was a mentor on everything you can think of, from sports cars to how to make a good cup of tea and how to do a tie and shirt.”

French broadcaster Canal+ has acquired HBO’s Italian drama series My Brilliant Friend, based on the bestselling book by Elena Ferrante. The pay-TV network has picked up the series, which is co-produced by Italian broadcaster Rai, from FremantleMedia International, which is distributing the eight-part series. The drama, which is filmed in Italian and will air with English subtitles on HBO, is the is the first volume of the four-part Neopolitan Novel series by Ferrante, a pseudonym for an author who has remained anonymous, and tells the story of female friendship. It is produced by produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango in co-production with Umedia Production.

The BBC has acquired Australian drama Romper Stomper, the sequel to the Geoffrey Wright-directed, Russell Crowe-fronted 1992 feature film. The broadcaster, which will air the series on online network BBC Three, picked up the series from distributor DCD Rights. Romper Stomper, which is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond for Australian SVOD service Stan, tells the story of a new generation of far-right activists and an anti-Islamic group. Wright has directed two episodes of the drama, which stars Jacqueline McKenzie, Dan Wyllie and John Brumpton. SundanceTV will air the series in the U.S.