EXCLUSIVE: Actor, singer and dancer Mike Angelo has signed with CAA. The multi-hyphenate who’s of Thai/Chinese descent rose to fame as part of the successful Thai pop duo Golf & Mike before segueing to television. He is currently the star of Hunan TV drama Delicious Destiny and is next set to play the male lead on the Chinese series Mr Swimmer and Fantastic Boyfriend, both of which will air on Tencent Video.

Angelo started his career in pop music in 2005, forming the duo Golf & Mike with his brother. They were under contract with Thailand’s biggest entertainment company GMM Grammy and the release of their album Bounce made Angelo a teen idol. The duo later had crossover success in Japan, teaming with star Yamapee for the No. 1 single “Fever To Future.” That led to Angelo getting his first TV role in Thai series Love Beyond Frontier. In 2009, Golf & Mike released their first album for the Chinese market.

In 2014, Angelo joined the Korean remake of Full House, and the Thai series Kiss Me. He later starred in the Chinese versions of both. He has since focused on the Middle Kingdom, starring in several dramas. Most recently he has played the lead in the top-rated Delicious Destiny which has reached over 7B views.