EXCLUSIVE: T.J. Martin and Dan Lindsay, the duo whose sports documentary, Undefeated, won the 2012 Oscar for or Best Documentary Feature, has signed with CAA.

The Oscar win made Martin the first director of African-American descent to win for a feature-length film. In addition, Martin and Lindsay’s doc LA 92, which aired on National Geographic Channel, recently picked up the Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking and was shortlisted for the 2018 Oscar race.

The two also directed the Webby-nominated short My Favorite Picture Of You.