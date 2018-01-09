EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaker John Trengove, who wrote and directed his debut film, The Wound, a South African drama that follows a lonely factory worker who travels to the rural mountains to initiate a group of young men into adulthood. It premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and is among the nine titles shortlisted for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar this year.

The film is a festival favorite, picking up awards such as Best First Feature at BFI London, the Audience Award at Sydney International Film Festival, Best Director and Best Actor at Durban International Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Prize at Outfest Film Festival.

Trengove, who will continue to be repped by U.K.’s Independent Talent Group, also directed the cult theatre hit The Epicene Butcher and the International Emmy nominated miniseries, Hopeville.