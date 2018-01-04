CAA has taken a stake in the Entertainment Benefits Group, which the agency describes as “one of the largest privately held travel and entertainment providers in the U.S.”

EBG offers more than 40,000 corporate clients and their more than 50M employees access to private, exclusive deals and special offers. EBG’s distribution network also operates a group of consumer and B2B businesses that reach more than 60M users and sell more than 8M admission tickets a year.

Broadway’s top theater owner and operator, the Shubert Organization, and EBG founder and CEO Brett Reizen are also investors in EBG. Financial terms of the CAA investment were not disclosed.

“By providing value and access to experiences and events to our extensive member base, we have successfully delivered millions of ticket buyers annually to our entertainment partners,” Reizen said. “With a continued focus on growing our closed-loop programs and B2C brands, we will work closely with CAA to assist artists, sports teams, venues, and others in the live entertainment space to sell more inventory from the back of the venue to the front, ultimately generating incremental revenue for these stakeholders through our private corporate perks programs and distribution opportunities.”

EBG’s existing management team, led by Reizen, will continue to oversee the company’s combined 470 employees based in offices in Miami, New York, Orlando and Las Vegas.

As part of its investment, CAA will strategically align its market-leading Premium Experience division under EBG’s management. EBG will continue to lead the group’s exclusive hospitality partnerships with MLB, NBA, and NHL, while amplifying the company’s suite of service offerings including corporate hospitality, producing exclusive events, and private event management.

“Brett Reizen and his team at EBG have built a remarkable business that is unlike anything else in the marketplace,” said CAA president Richard Lovett. “Providing its entertainment partners with unique access to its significant distribution pipeline, EBG’s state-of-the-art technology integration with major ticketing and travel providers, combined with its direct-to-consumer relationships and data-driven approach, truly differentiates it from other organizations. We look forward to working with EBG to further solidify its position as a leading industry solution.”

In 2014, EBG merged with Plum Benefits, an exclusive corporate entertainment benefit service owned by the Shubert Organization, which launched the EBG Corporate Programs Division. In 2015, EBG added Working Advantage, a premier employee deals portal, as the third brand extension under its Corporate Programs Division.