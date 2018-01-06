JonBenet Ramsey’s brother Burke Ramsey can proceed with a $750 million defamation lawsuit against CBS and others, a Michigan Circuit Court judge has ruled.

Michigan 3rd Circuit Court District Judge David Groner Friday denied a motion by CBS, among others, to dismiss Ramsey’s 2016 suit over The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey, a 2016 docu-series that Ramsey’s suit claims accused him of killing his six-year-old sister in Boulder, Colorado back in 1996.

CBS Corporation, as well as other defendants including Critical Content and various experts and consultants, say the series never named Burke as the killer and that the program carried a disclaimer stating “The opinions and conclusions of the investigators who appear on this program about how it may have occurred represent just some of a number of possible scenarios.”

But Friday’s decision ruled that the disclaimer doesn’t negate “potentially defamatory meaning.”

CBS released a statement reading, “This very preliminary procedural ruling was issued prior to any evidence being presented. It is based solely on the plaintiff’s complaint. Should the case move forward, we look forward to defending it on its merits.”

News of the ruling was first reported by The Boulder Daily Camera.