Here is an exclusive first look at Burden, the Andrew Heckler-directed fact based drama that stars Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough, Usher Raymond and Tom Wilkinson. The film premieres in competition tomorrow 6:15 at the PC Library, and is based on a true story about a taciturn repo man (Hedlund) who is rising through the ranks of the Ku Klux Klan in South Carolina. Fiercely loyal to the local Klan leader and toxic father figure (Tom Wilkinson), the young man has a change of heart after falling for a single mother (Riseborough) who stirs his social conscience. A violent break from the KKK sends him into the open arms of Reverend Kennedy (Whitaker), an idealistic preacher who offers him safety and a chance for redemption.