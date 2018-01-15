Talent agency Don Buchwald & Associates has added two new hires for key positions.

Rick Ferrari will head the west coast commercial/branding division for the company. He previously ran the on-camera department at LA Talent. Prior to that, Ferrari launched the commercial department at Photogenics.

Bradley Glenn also joins Buchwald as an agent after spending 13 years at the literary-only Kaplan Stahler Agency. At Buchwald, he will continue to package television shows and represent television writers and directors, as well as handling the literary endeavors of the multi-hyphenate talent.

Glenn brings clients Debbie Allen, EP/directing producer of Grey’s Anatomy, David Straiton, EP/pilot director of Blood Drive and Holly Dale, Mary Kills People.