Talent agency Don Buchwald & Associates has added two new hires for key positions.
Rick Ferrari will head the west coast commercial/branding division for the company. He previously ran the on-camera department at LA Talent. Prior to that, Ferrari launched the commercial department at Photogenics.
Bradley Glenn also joins Buchwald as an agent after spending 13 years at the literary-only Kaplan Stahler Agency. At Buchwald, he will continue to package television shows and represent television writers and directors, as well as handling the literary endeavors of the multi-hyphenate talent.
Glenn brings clients Debbie Allen, EP/directing producer of Grey’s Anatomy, David Straiton, EP/pilot director of Blood Drive and Holly Dale, Mary Kills People.
Buchwald was launched by Don Buchwald and five associates in 1977. It has offices in New York and Los Angeles offers representation in every area of the entertainment industry: commercial, broadcast, film, theater, television, literary, feature film packaging, personal appearance, syndication (radio, television and digital), branding/digital, and emerging talent.