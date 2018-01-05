Fox today announced a second-season renewal for its Marvel drama series The Gifted, set in the X-Men universe. The pickup release included Bryan Singer, who serves as an executive producer on the series. The top Hollywood director has been facing sexual misconduct allegations, including a recent lawsuit alleging sexual assault.

As director of the X-Men feature franchise, Singer had been attached as an executive producer on The Gifted from the get-go. He went on to direct the pilot.

“As part of his deal for directing the pilot, he is an executive producer on the series,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline. “Truthfully, after he shot the pilot, he went and did a movie and had little to no involvement day-to-day in Season 1. But we take all the allegations very seriously, and we’re looking into it for Season 2. Right now we have a lot of time before it premieres, and we continue to have discussions about it.”

In addition to The Gifted, Singer is an executive producer on another Marvel/X-Men universe drama series, FX’s Legion.