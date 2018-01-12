Six weeks after exiting his showrunner gig on Starz’s American Godz, Bryan Fuller is back in the genre game. The veteran writer-producer has boarded The Vampire Chronicles, an adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

His involvement in the project was confirmed in a Facebook post today by Christopher Rice, son of the author (read it in full below). After that, Fuller tweeted:

Par TV and Anonymous optioned the elder Rice’s popular 11-book series back in April, with plans to bring it to the small screen. Christopher Rice will write the series and serve as executive producer alongside Anne Rice and Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Steve Golin.

The Vampire Chronicles began with 1976’s Interview with the Vampire, which introduced readers to Louis, a French colonial aristocrat in 18th century New Orleans who is turned into an undead bloodsucker by the charismatic and dangerous Lestat. The book’s sequel, 1985’s The Vampire Lestat, made the titular character the main protagonist, and subsequent books largely have centered on his further adventures, which include exploring the origins of vampires, an encounter with Satan and in the most recent installment, published on November 29, a trip to Atlantis.

Interview with the Vampire was turned into a popular 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat, along with Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, Thandie Newton, Stephen Rea and others.

Before his American Gods gig, Fuller was creator/executive/producer/showrunner on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. He exited abruptly in December 2016 before it went to production. He next will focus on the Amazing Stories reboot series for Apple. His long list of credits also includes Hannibal, Heroes, Pushing Daisies, Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls and Star Trek: Voyager.

Here is the text of Christopher Rice’s social media post announcing that Fuller has joined The Vampire Chronicles TV project, complete with an anecdote about his mom’s first contact with a then-teenage Fuller: