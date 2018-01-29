Bruno Mars nabbed his second major category, winning the always-confusing Record of the Year Award with his ’24K Magic,’ pairing it with his Song of the Year victory.

The Record of the Year honors “artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to sales or chart position.” It is given to commercially released singles or tracks of new vocal or instrumental recordings.

Tracks from a previous year’s album may be entered provided the track was not entered the previous year and provided the album did not win a Grammy. Award to the artist(s), producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s) if other than the artist.

Record of the Year is related to but is conceptually different from Song of the Year or Album of the Year in that Record of the Year is awarded for a single or for one track from an album. This award goes to the performing artist, the producer, recording engineer and/or mixer for that song instead of an album full of songs.