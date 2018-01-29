In something of an upset, Bruno Mars’s That’s What I Like took home the Grammy for Song of the Year, beating out Despacito, which many regarded as one of the year’s soundtrack songs.

Despite Record of the Year and Song of the Year being awarded for a single or for one track from an album, the Song award goes only to the composer or composters of the song and “must contain melody and lyrics and must be either a new song or a song first achieving prominence during the eligibility year. Songs containing prominent samples or interpolations are not eligible”

An elated Bruno Mars saluted his supporting musicians.

“All the music business horror stories, we been through all of them,” he said from the stage. “It’s an honor to share this with these guys tonight.”

A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year.

Mars beat out Despacito, 4:44, and 1-800-273-8255,