EXCLUSIVE: Brooklynn Prince has followed her breakthrough performance in The Florida Project by joining the cast of Amblin Entertainment’s haunted house thriller The Turning. She joins Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard in the Floria Sigismondi-directed film, which Jade Bartlett is writing from an original script by Chad & Carey Hayes. Scott Bernstein and Roy Lee are producing.

The film is a loose adaptation of the Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw; a young woman hired as the nanny to two orphans is convinced that the country mansion they live in is haunted.

Since Prince burst on the scene playing The Florida Project‘s precocious lead kid Moonee, she has signed to be repped by UTA, attorney Steve Warren and Thirty Three Mgmt’s Thor Bradwell. She also is set for The One and Only Ivan opposite Angelina Jolie in the Disney live action/animated adaptation of the award-winning book penned by Katherine Applegate. Thea Sharrock will direct a Mike White script and Brigham Taylor, Allison Shearer and Jolie are producing.