EXCLUSIVE: Producer Kevin Turen has signed an overall deal with Aaron L. Gilbert’s BRON Studios and Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, for feature films and television projects. Turen will both originate and take on projects already in the works for BRON and Media Res. He most recently was president of David Goyer’s Phantom Four Films.

Sundance

This comes as the Turen-produced Assassination Nation premieres in the Midnight section of Sundance on Sunday. The film is a co-production with Gilbert’s BRON, which also has the Anthony Mandler-directed Monster and Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace premiering here at Sundance. Sam Levinson, who directed Another Happy Day at Sundance in 2011, wrote and directed Assassination Nation, which stars Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skarsgard, Bella Thorne, Joel McHale, Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo and Maude Apatow. Turen also produced Tau, which just wrapped with Maika Monroe starring. It sold to Netflix for eight figures.

Turen two years ago produced the Nate Parker-directed The Birth of a Nation in partnership with Gilbert/BRON. It won the U.S. Dramatic Jury and Audience Award at Sundance and was bought by Fox Searchlight for a Sundance-record $17.5 million. His other credits include 99 Homes, All is Lost and Arbitrage. He’ll next produce the Bradley Cooper-Gal Gadot starrer Deeper; The First Omen with Antonio Campos directing at Fox; and the Scott Cooper-directed Antlers, written by Nick Antosca and Henry Chaisson, with Guillermo del Toro producing at Fox Searchlight.

“In a quickly evolving creative landscape, having exceptional and resourceful partners like Aaron and Michael, is of enormous benefit,” said Turen. “I’ve worked with Aaron before, and every time I’m grateful for his instincts and ingenuity, both creatively and in deal-making. Michael has carved a career out of breaking fresh, original and bold voices, which is precisely what drives me. I can’t wait for us to get to work.”

BRON, coming off the Dan Gilroy-directed Roman J Israel Esq with Denzel Washington, is in post on the Jason Reitman-directed Hugh Jackman-starrer The Front Runner, as well as the Gideon Raff-directed The Red Sea Diving Resort with Chris Evans starring.