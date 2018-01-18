Mark Kermode, one of the leading film critics in the UK, is heading to television with a five-part documentary series looking at some of the most interesting stories in British movie history.

Kermode, who is the chief film critic for The Observer newspaper and co-presents the popular Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review for BBC Radio 5 Live, is to host Screen Stories with Mark Kermode (w/t) for BBC Four.

The show will see Kermode present his own personal guide to cinema, told through some of the most popular film genres, including fantasy, romantic comedies, crime thrillers, horror and more. He will explore the filmmaking techniques and behind-the-scenes secrets of an eclectic selection of films from Hollywood classics to the best of global cinema, from big budget blockbusters to art house gems.

LD Entertainment

The series is being co-written by British film writer Kim Newman, who previously co-write Ghastly Beyond Belief: The Science Fiction and Fantasy Book of Quotations with American Gods creator Neil Gaiman. It is being series produced by Nick Freand Jones, who has previously produced a number of film documentaries as well as Sky’s supernatural mini-series The Enfield Haunting, which aired on A&E in the U.S. Kermode and Freand Jones previously worked together on The Fear Of God: 25 Years Of The Exorcist, which looked at the cultural phenomenon of William Friedkin’s horror movie.

Produced by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s in-house division, Richard Bright, who has worked on docs including Handmade In Japan and Tom Waits: Tales From A Cracked Jukebox, will exec produce. It was commissioned by Mark Bell, Head of Arts Commissioning at the BBC.

Kermode, who was a regular on the BBC’s Culture Show, recently wrote The Devil and Father Amorth, the feature documentary directed by Friedkin that was recently picked up in the U.S by The Orchard.