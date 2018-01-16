BritBox, the U.S. streaming service operated by ITV and BBC Worldwide, has closed another major international programming deal, acquiring 300 hours of programming, including Midsomer Murders, from All3Media International.

The SVOD service has picked up all 20 seasons of the long-running ITV crime drama, which is produced by Bentley Productions. The drama, follows the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby as he solves crimes that occur in the wealthy, isolated English county of Midsomer, has aired on Netflix and Acorn TV in the U.S. with the drama initially airing on cable network A&E.

Other titles in the package include Peter Moffat period drama The Village, Justice, starring Game of Thrones’ Robert Pugh, Miriam Margolyes comedy Bucket and Sarah Alexander’s Marley’s Ghosts.

The deal is the latest high-profile agreement struck by BritBox and follows its deal with ITV Studios for long-running crime drama Vera as well as its first moves into commissioning with a spin-off of The Bletchley Circle. The agreement, which was announced at Natpe, was negotiated by Maria Ishak, VP Sales North America for All3media International and Reemah Sakaan, SVP Creative & Editorial for BritBox.

“We’re very pleased to announce this significant new deal with BritBox, which will see a wide range of premium, prime-time content available on BritBox for the fans of British programming in the U.S. In addition, our contemporary comedy slate will get U.S. premieres with this innovative service,” said Ishak.

“BritBox not only has the largest number of British programs available to stream, but an unparalleled breadth and depth of shows, so there’s truly something for everyone,” added Soumya Sriraman, President, BritBox. “Our deal with All3media International underlines our promise to continue to bring the best of British contemporary and classic series to our audience.”