All nine episodes of original drama series Britannia will premiere Friday, January 26 on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon also has released the trailer for the series which charts the Roman invasion of what would become Great Britain in 43 A.D.

An Amazon Prime Original in the U.S. and Sky Original Production for Sky Atlantic in the UK and Ireland and filmed overseas in Prague and Wales, Britannia was the first co-production between Sky and Amazon Studios.

Created by Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem, Spectre), Tom Butterworth and James Richardson, Britannia is set in 43AD as the Roman Imperial Army, determined and terrified in equal measure, returns to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia, a mysterious land ruled by wild warrior women and powerful Druids who can channel the powerful forces of the underworld. Kelly Reilly (True Detective, Sherlock Holmes), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, The Hollow Crown), Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, My Family), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (The Killing) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Enfield Haunting) star.

The series is produced by Vertigo Films in association with Neal Street Productions, Executive Producers are Vertigo Films’ James Richardson (Monsters), Sam Mendes (Skyfall), Pippa Harris (Call the Midwife) and Nicolas Brown (Penny Dreadful) from Neal Street Productions, and Jez Butterworth and Anne Thomopoulos (Rome). The show is produced by Rick McCallum (Star Wars), with Jez and Tom Butterworth serving as lead writers with Richard McBrien (Spooks).

Watch the trailer above.