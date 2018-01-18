French actress and film legend Brigitte Bardot is the latest to come forward to criticize the #MeToo movement sparked by the deluge of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood.

France 24 translated an interview with the French Magazine Paris Match in which Bardot said that many actresses complaining about sexual harassment are looking for publicity. She goes on to say that, “the vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous.”

She continues, “Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed.”

Bardot, a prominent sex symbol in the ’50s, says that she was never a victim of sexual harassment and found it “charming” when men told her she was beautiful or that she “had a nice little backside.”

Her comments, which are sure to get plenty of criticism, come shortly after fellow French actress Catherine Deneuve expressed her own opinion about the #MeToo movement. She, along with 100 women signed an open letter last week, slamming what they termed “expeditious justice” spurred by the #MeToo movement and defending a man’s “freedom to importune.” The letter was published in Le Monde and immediately received backlash.

Deneuve has since clarified her position in another open letter saying that she stands by the aforementioned manifesto but apologized to “all victims of odious acts who may have felt offended” by the letter whose text she says does not claim that harassment is a good thing.