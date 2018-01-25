Updated: David George internal email.

Brent Montgomery is to step down as Chief Executive of ITV America to launch his own production company – three and a half years after the British broadcaster paid $360M to buy his Pawn Stars production company Leftfield and two years after handing him the top U.S. job.

Montgomery is handing over the reins of the U.S. production group to David George, his former Leftfield colleague who has been President of ITV America since January 2017. Montgomery will set up an as-yet-untitled production company and has secured a production partnership with ITV America, where he will remain as a strategic advisor for six months. Joining him at the new firm will be his key lieutenant Ed Simpson, who has served as EVP, business development and international at ITV America.

Under Montgomery’s watch, ITV America became the largest non-scripted production group in the U.S. with labels including his own Leftfield Pictures, ITV Entertainment, run by former Turner and Mark Burnett executive David Eilenberg, Marriage Boot Camp producer Thinkfactory Media, Cake Boss indie High Noon Entertainment, Loud TV, Outpost Entertainment and Sirens Media. It also has a number of talent-fronted partnerships with the likes of Michael Strahan, John Cena and Bethenny Frankel.

Some of the biggest wins under Montgomery’s watch including Fox music competition series The Four: Battle for Stardom and Queer Eye for Netflix, and the firm also produces the likes of Hell’s Kitchen, HGTV’s Fixer Upper, A&E’s The First 48 and Duck Dynasty, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, History’s Pawn Stars, Alone and Forged in Fire.

Last year, Montgomery and ITV America were dragged into a legal row with Duck Dynasty producers Gurney Productions after ITV America accused Scott and Deirdre Gurney accounting fraud and other transgressions. In December, a Los Angeles Superior Court restored ITV’s rights to bar the pair from running the company but upheld the fact that they still have the legal right to serve as Gurney board members.

Montgomery said that he was looking forward to starting his next chapter and that leaving was the “most difficult decision of my career”. “Now, as I look to build and grow a new company, I am thrilled to continue to partner with ITV America, the best in the business and whose great fortune it is now to be led by my long-time partner David George. He took Leftfield Pictures and made it better, he took Leftfield Entertainment and grew it, and I expect nothing less at ITV America.

“The trust and support ITV has shown me over the last four years is unprecedented. I couldn’t be more thankful and proud of our accomplishments, and am happy to be leaving the company in great hands, and with an incredible slate of cable, network and OTT shows heading into the new year,” he added.

Julian Bellamy, managing director, ITV Studios, added that he fully understood Brent’s decision. “He’s an entrepreneur at heart and this move takes him back to what he loves doing most. I would like to thank Brent for being a fantastic leader of ITV America and I’m delighted he will be partnering with us in his new venture. Brent hands over a business in great shape with an exceptionally strong team behind it. It’s a testament to his leadership that we are able to appoint a new CEO from within the group.”

Bellamy added that he was delighted that George was stepping up as CEO and called him a “brilliant creative and talented business leader”.