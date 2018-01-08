UPDATED with video: In a year where many of its fellow nominees stretched the definition of the category, Lady Bird’s win for Best Comedy or Musical cemented its status as a serious Oscar contender.

The gravity of that — or perhaps vigorous off-screen calisthenics, it wasn’t entirely clear — made writer-director Greta Gerwig heavily winded when she took the microphone. On a night that will be remembered for rallying cries and meditations on gender dynamics in the industry, Gerwig offered a brief blast of old-fashioned awards-show “holy-crap-we-just-won!” energy that was otherwise in short supply.

In a speech that lasted all of 45 seconds, she rattled off a list of thank-yous to the film’s camp and creative team. Gasping in between names, she then saw the flashing numbers and exclaimed, “I have 8 second left!” so she took it home, in every sense.

“I want to thank my mom and dad and the people of Sacramento, who gave me roots and wings and helped me get where I am today,” she shouted. “Thank you, thank you!”

Awards-ologists are already hard at work trying to determine how far A24’s critically adored coming-of-age tale Lady Bird can fly from here.

Only twice this century have the winners of the Golden Globe for comedy/musical also gone on to win the Oscar for Best Picture: The Artist in 2011 and Chicago in 2002. Last year’s near-miss by La La Land made it five years in a row that the roads diverged, following The Martian, The Grand Budapest Hotel, American Hustle and Les Miserables.

One positive sign for Lady Bird is the Golden Globe win earlier tonight by lead actress Saoirse Ronan, though Laurie Metcalf did not prevail in the competitive supporting actress category and Gerwig also lost out in Best Screenplay.

The Best Comedy/Musical category puzzled many in the industry this year. The other nominees included The Disaster Artist, Get Out (a horror movie, albeit with comedic touches and written and directed by a comedian), The Greatest Showman and I, Tonya, which was comedic only in a pitch-black sense.