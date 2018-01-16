The first trailer for the Amazon Prime Original series Breathe was released today and it is here to send chills down your spine. The new series will premiere Jan. 26.

Breathe is a gritty psychological drama that follows the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), a brilliant but unconventional officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, puts the pieces together of seemingly unconnected deaths that lead to an unlikely suspect – the affable Danny Mascarenhas (R. Madhavan). As Danny faces the difficult choice between morality and the slim possibility of saving his dying son’s life, Kabir will not stop till he cracks the case and delivers justice.

Breathe is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as a trilingual 8 episode series with English subtitles. It will launch simultaneously in 200+ countries and territories worldwide.