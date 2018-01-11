‘Breaking In’: Universal Dates Gabrielle Union Home-Invasion Thriller For Early Summer

Universal Pictures has set a May 11 release for Breaking In, a home-invasion thriller starring Gabrielle Union. The actress, whose BET series Being Mary Jane is ending with a two-hour movie this year, also produced the movie in a reteam with Will Packer via his Will Packer Productions.

Directed by James McTeigue from Ryan Engel’s script, Breaking In follows Shaun (Union) who, after the sudden death of her father, takes her two kids to Dad’s Malibu mansion to settle his estate. But awaiting her are four villains intent on finding the deceased’s safe and making off with its contents. Little do they know, no trap, no trick and especially no man inside will stop this mom from trying to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Seth Carr and Ajiona Alexus co-star.

Its competition that weekend will be two other wide releases: Paramount’s Johnny Knoxville comedy Action Point and Warner Bros/New Line’s Melissa McCarthy yarn Life of the Party.