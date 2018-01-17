Brad Carlson has left Paramount Pictures to join Skydance Media as EVP Feature Film Physical Production. He will be responsible for managing the production and operations for the company’s upcoming slate of films, which includes the sci-fi thriller Annihilation which will be released February 23. That film, Alex Garland’s follow-up to Ex Machina, stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Carlson will report to Don Granger, Skydance’s president of feature film production, who also worked at Paramount years ago as a production exec. “Over his years at Paramount, Brad has proven there’s no one better at protecting a filmmaker’s vision and ensuring that the very best movie gets onto the screen,” Granger said. “Brad is already putting together a stellar team to lead Skydance’s efforts …”

Skydance Media

Skydance’s upcoming slate also includes a sixth Mission: Impossible movie starring Tom Cruise which will be a summer tentpole for Paramount. In addition, the slate includes director Ang Lee’s Gemini Man starring Will Smith as well as Terminator produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller; both are scheduled for a 2019 release.

Prior to joining Skydance, Carlson served as SVP Feature Film Physical Production at Paramount, where he oversaw and managed day-to-day operations on multiple feature films in various stages of production including the upcoming Mission: Impossible 6, Star Trek Beyond, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Baywatch, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Cloverfield, and Super 8.

The exec began his career at New Line Cinema.