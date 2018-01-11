EXCLUSIVE: Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, whose performance in Fox’s The Post has been well-received, is teaming with STXfilms and the producers behind Atomic Blonde and the John Wick films to develop, produce, and star in the action thriller Nobody. In what has become something of a signature for Odenkirk, well-known his role as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, the actor will play everyday man who gets pushed past his limits.

The story follows a man who comes to the defense of a woman being harassed by thugs, only to learn later that one of the men he put in the hospital is the brother of a drug kingpin, now out for vengeance.

John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad is attached to pen the screenplay. Odenkirk will produce the project with producing partner Marc Provissiero via their Odenkirk-Provissiero label, along with Wind River and Hell or High Water EP Braden Aftergood.

Exec producers are Kolstad, Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch, Chad Stahelski and Kelly McCormick of 87eleven. STX’s’Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee production.

In addition to Nobody, Odenkirk-Provissiero is in development on the miniseries Night of the Gun and recently produced W/Bob & David. Odenkirk’s recent film credits include Nebraska, The Disaster Artist, as well as the upcoming comedy Flarsky. He’s repped by WME, Ziffren Brittenham, LLP; and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc.

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy, LLP.

STXfilms’ recent release slate includes Bad Moms Christmas with Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn and Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.