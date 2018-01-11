UPDATED, 2:56 PM: The first Friday the 13th of 2018 is in April — two just two weeks earlier than Universal’s planned release date for what it’s now calling Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare. And now the studio has moved the supernatural thriller from April 27 to claim that triskaidekaphobic date. Director Jeff Wadlow’s film now will go up against a spate of limited-release pics, none of which is a horror title.

PREVIOUSLY, November 9: Universal will open Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller Truth or Dare on April 27, 2018.

Pic directed by Jeff Wadlow stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali. In the film, a harmless game of ‘Truth or Dare’ goes sideways when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie—or refuse the dare.

Jason Blum is producing with Wadlow serving as EP.

Truth or Dare will go up against Lionsgate’s Traffik, Orion’s Every Day and A24’s untitled horror film.