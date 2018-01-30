Blumhouse has titled its next Purge horror movie which it has slated for July 4 via Universal: The First Purge.

Essentially, it sounds like it will be more prequel than sequel with the logline reading “Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge.”

The storyline further reads, “To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.”

Gerard McMurray directs The First Purge with creator James DeMonaco writing and producing. Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form and DeMonaco’s longtime production partner, Sébastien K. Lemercier also produce.

The Purge franchise through three movies has grossed close to $320M at the global box office.