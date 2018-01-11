Warner Bros. Entertainment digital studios Blue Ribbon Content unveiled a slate of features and series they are planning on releasing during their TCA panel today, but also emphasized how the landscape is changing when it comes to how and where people get their television programming.

Ashley Tisdale, producer of the forthcoming Scooby Doo adjacent feature Daphne and Velma, talked about how their new project is targeted at millenial audiences. A reporter in the audience asked how she gets her entertainment since she is a “young person” and she said it’s word of mouth and it’s all digital. She points out that “consuming information has become different” over the years and how partnering with Blue Ribbon was ideal for their millenial-targeted pic.

Alexandra Davis, Vice President, Development and Production at Blue Ribbon, adds to Tisdale’s sentiment saying, they have no worries about where people will find their digital content because “the world is changing.”

“Audiences are cutting the cord and going digital first,” she said. “Audience perspective and how they’re finding content is changing.”

“It’s our job as a studio to make great content knowing that audiences are going to discover it through word of mouth and discover things that they are passionate about,” she adds.

For Davis, it’s not really about where people are seeing Blue Ribbon’s digital content, it’s more about making great stories because they know people will know where to find it.