Lionsgate has acquired North American rights to Blindspotting, the Daveed Diggs-starring drama that opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival. No terms yet, but the Snoot Entertainment drama bowed Thursday in Park City and now will get a wide release later this year.

Endeavor Content and Erik Hyman of Loeb and Loeb negotiated the deal with Lionsgate on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We’re excited to be teaming again with Keith and Jess and to be reunited with Daveed who recently starred in our worldwide box office hit Wonder,” said Jason Constantine, Lionsgate President of Acquisitions & Co-Productions. “All of us at Lionsgate look forward to bringing this incredible film to audiences.”

Carlos López Estrada directed the pic, which was co-written by Diggs and his co-star Rafael Casal. Diggs plays Collin, who is trying to make it through his final days of probation for an infamous arrest he can’t wait to put behind him. Always by his side is his fast-talking childhood bestie, Miles (Casal), who has a knack for finding trouble. They grew up together in the notoriously rough Oakland, a.k.a. “The Town,” which has become the new trendy place to live in the rapidly gentrifying Bay Area.

When Collin’s chance for a fresh start is interrupted by a life-changing missed curfew, his friendship with Miles is forced out of its comfortable buddy-comedy existence, and the Bay boys are set on a spiraling collision course with each other.

The pic marks Estrada’s first feature film.

Variety first broke the news of the deal.