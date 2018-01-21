EXCLUSIVE: In the first major deal on the ground at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Bleecker Street and 30WEST teamed on a mid-seven figure U.S. rights pact for Colette, the Wash Westmoreland-directed film that stars Keira Knightley, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Elinor Tomlinson, and Aiysha Hart. Word in Sundance was that the filmmakers started the bidding looking for $4 million, this after a rousing Eccles Theater premiere at 6:30 Saturday. Multiple bidders chased it and the price exceeded that floor.

Bleecker Street and 30WEST are planning a traditional theatrical. Sony Pictures Classics, Amazon and Fox Searchlight were all in the mix in the first all nighter auction. Colette was one of several films that played well this weekend, and several other deals are being worked out. It always gets easier after the first splashy sale.

Westmoreland wrote the script with his late partner, Richard Glatzer, with whom he teamed on Still Alice, and Quinceanera. The drama revolves around a young country woman who marries a famous literary entrepreneur in turn-of-the-century Paris: At her husband’s request, Colette pens a series of bestselling novels published under his name.

Bleecker Street wins the plum title as it premieres the Tony Gilroy-scripted Brad Anderson-directed Beirut with Rosamund Pike and Jon Hamm starring, at Eccles Theater Monday evening. 30WEST’s team up with Bleecker Street is its second major Sundance development, after it acquired a majority stake in NEON, its partner in I, Tonya.

Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, and Bold Films produced. The film debuted in the Premieres section. CAA and Endeavor Content brokered the deal. Hanway Films has international.