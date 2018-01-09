The new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther clawed its way into the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs and revealed a new action-packed look at Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated pic set to open February 16. And for those of you who have been waiting to buy tickets for the standalone movie since Black Panther appeared Captain America: Civil War, the wait is over. Tickets are on sale now.

The trailer for the Ryan Coogler-directed comic book pic premiered immediately after Kendrick Lamar, who is producing the movie’s soundtrack, performed during half-time at the game. The special look has bits and pieces of new footage as we see Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa’s (aka Black Panther) enemies Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) try to take him down as the King of Wakanda.

The pic focuses on T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

The movie also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker. Coogler wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. Marvel’s Kevin Feige serves executive producer along with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee.