Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther hit tracking this morning, and of course, the numbers are so high no one can get an accurate read on it. Some tracking services have it as high as $150M over four days, but a $100M-plus opening is guaranteed.

Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool holds the February and Presidents Day holiday box office opening record with $152.1M over four days.

What’s striking is that according to industry sources, 49% of African Americans have cited that Black Panther is their first choice followed by 26% Hispanic, and 21% Caucasian. This is why projections have risen for Black Panther over the standard deeper Marvel universe characters such as Doctor Strange ($85M opening). The Marvel pic has an overall 35% Unaided. That’s the sector in movie polls who cite that they’re going to see a particular movie without being prodded by the pollster.

Earlier this month when tickets went on sale for the Ryan Coogler-directed movie, Fandago reported that advance tickets sales were beating Captain America: Civil War in its first 24 hour.