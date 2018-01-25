Lexus has taken the wraps off this year’s Super Bowl ad, which features Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther from Disney’s upcoming Marvel tentpole. The pic opens worldwide February 16, less then two weeks after Super Bowl LII on February 4 on NBC.

In the movie Boseman stars as T’Challa, who after the death of his father the King of Wakanda returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested via a conflict that puts the fate of the entire world at risk.

In Lexus’ extended ad, titled “Long Live the King,” fresh footage and clips from the film show Black Panther’s sisters using the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport performance sedan to collect him after taking care of the bad guys and recovering a stash of vibranium, a mythical, precious metal found only in Wakanda. (Lexus already has a tie-in with the film, though with the 2018 Lexus LC 500 luxury performance coupe.) The 30-second ad will run during the third quarter of the NFL title game pitting the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The ad’s music is Run The Jewels’ “Legend Has It” and Samuel Bayer directed the live footage in downtown L.A.

Disney dropped a new trailer for Black Panther during the College Football Playoff national championship game January 8. It’s likely the studio will do something for the Super Bowl as well.

Check out the ad above.