Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther is on its way to breaking another advance ticket sales record, becoming Fandango’s top-selling superhero of all time, outstripping the ticket sales of Warner Bros/DC’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (opening B.O. of $166 million). As of today, Black Panther is still the No. 1 daily ticket seller on Fandango even though it doesn’t open in theaters for two more weeks, on February 16.
The news comes in the wake of Monday’s world premiere and social media embargo lift on Black Panther, factors responsible for the recent surge in tickets. RelishMix reports that Twitter hashtags for #BlackPanther went from an average of 7K prior to the premiere to nearly 324K which is considered to be super viral considering any activity over 150K is exceptional.
Three weeks ago, Fandango reported that Black Panther in its first 24 hours outpaced the ticket sales of Marvel’s 2016 Captain America: Civil War (weekend opening of $179.1M).
Industry estimates project that Black Panther will debut to around $120M, possibly as high as $150M over four days. The all-time opening records for February and the Presidents Day holiday belong to Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool ($152.1M).
In a recent Fandango poll of more than 1,000 Black Panther moviegoers, 97% are looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie, 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages, 86% are excited to see the film’s all-female guards/warriors, the Dora Milaje; and 84% are particularly excited to see Michael B. Jordan’s performance.
In addition, Fandango is selling the following collectible gift advance ticket gift cards below for Black Panther: