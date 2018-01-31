Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther is on its way to breaking another advance ticket sales record, becoming Fandango’s top-selling superhero of all time, outstripping the ticket sales of Warner Bros/DC’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (opening B.O. of $166 million). As of today, Black Panther is still the No. 1 daily ticket seller on Fandango even though it doesn’t open in theaters for two more weeks, on February 16.

The news comes in the wake of Monday’s world premiere and social media embargo lift on Black Panther, factors responsible for the recent surge in tickets. RelishMix reports that Twitter hashtags for #BlackPanther went from an average of 7K prior to the premiere to nearly 324K which is considered to be super viral considering any activity over 150K is exceptional.

All three key movie feeds for Black Panther, on Facebook, Twitter and especially on Instagram popped by 10x on Tuesday from the premiere adding 25K new fans on the day, up from 2K a day. Chadwick Boseman’s Instagram spiked, adding 26,7K new fans yesterday as well. Views on YouTube are spread across owned and earned clocking over 6M views over 48-hours. Compared to other Marvel titles, Black Panther, as a first in a franchise, is tracking ahead of the Social Media Universe of other Marvel sequel openers with a 741 million SMU versus Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (607M SMU), Captain America: Civil War (599M SMU) and Thor: Ragnarok (560M SMU) when they opened.

Three weeks ago, Fandango reported that Black Panther in its first 24 hours outpaced the ticket sales of Marvel’s 2016 Captain America: Civil War (weekend opening of $179.1M).

Industry estimates project that Black Panther will debut to around $120M, possibly as high as $150M over four days. The all-time opening records for February and the Presidents Day holiday belong to Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool ($152.1M).

In a recent Fandango poll of more than 1,000 Black Panther moviegoers, 97% are looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie, 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages, 86% are excited to see the film’s all-female guards/warriors, the Dora Milaje; and 84% are particularly excited to see Michael B. Jordan’s performance.

In addition, Fandango is selling the following collectible gift advance ticket gift cards below for Black Panther: