EXCLUSIVE: Last summer, Black Love became the most-watched unscripted series debut in OWN history. Now it’s ready to stream. UMC has booked exclusive SVOD rights to the show and will premiere it on February 2.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Created by newlywed filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver and Confluential Films, Black Love highlights love stories from the black community and seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage or relationship work?” Featured couples include Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Meagan Good and Devon Franklin, and Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict.

Black Love premiered on August 29 with 1.2 million total viewers and a 0.89 rating among women 25-54 in Live+Same Day. That set an OWN record for an unscripted series debut was and highest-rated unscripted series debut in years. Following the premiere, the network additional episodes for the freshman season.