A daughter has suited up. The CW and Warner Bros Television have released the first look at Nafessa Williams in costume as Thunder in Black Lightning, the upcoming drama series based on the titular DC superhero. Check out the photo below.

In the comic books, young Anissa and Jennifer follow in their father’s footsteps and become superheroes, taking on the names of Thunder and Lightning, respectively. Twentysomething Anissa is passionate, quick-witted and balances the demands of medical school with her job teaching part-time at her father’s school.

Written by Akil and Brock Akil, based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with daughter Jennifer (China Anne McCain) hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Akil and Brock Akil executive produce with Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Brock Akil also directs.

Have a look at Thunder — would you mess with her?